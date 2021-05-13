Easy-Breezy Large Muslin Blankets

What once was a simple, “organic cotton bedding seed” planted in one of our very own Shopping team member’s head, is now a fully-blossomed infatuation with adult baby blankets — aka lightweight oversized cotton muslin bedspreads that are perfect for swaddling up in regardless of age. These easy-breezy gauzy treasures stole the hearts of Amazon shoppers, and now, we think it’s time for everyone to get a taste of these unspoken luxuries.

You can find them across the web in all kinds of colors, sizes, and densities. For the classic baby blanket experience, a lightweight cotton muslin coverlet should do the trick, but if you prefer a little extra oomph, definitely check out a thicker, multi-layered waffle-textured quilt. Adult baby blankets just might be the bedding essential of summer 2021 and you don’t want to miss out. Prepare to fall in love with every one of these airy comfort cocoons, ahead.

DashDividers_1_500x100

UniDes Muslin Cotton Blanket Full/Queen Size $55.99

Best For: Bedding & Bed Covers

With nine color options and a super lightweight 100% cotton fabric, UniDes’ muslin blanket can complement any bedroom. Place it on top of your bedding, under your blankets, or go solo with it on hot summer nights.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 111 ratings

Snuggle Bugs Say: “I bought this to throw on top of my bedding, in order to keep the dog off of my white quilt. It’s really soft and cozy though, so I’ve found myself using it too. (I wash it after the dog lies on it, promise!). It’s too small to be a full comforter on my queen bed but it is a great value for the price and allows me to achieve that layered bedding look.”

DashDividers_1_500x100

EMME Muslin Light Tan Throw Blanket 100% Cotton $39.89

Best For: Catching Zs On The Couch

Although very similar to the last, we think it’s best to save this guy for the couch. Unlike most muslin throws, EMME’s muslin blanket has six layers of breathable cotton fabric that can keep you warm all on its own — perfect for taking cat naps on the couch.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,943 reviews

Snuggle Bugs Say: “Very soft and lightweight. Exactly what I was looking for. I generally get too hot most of the time so I was looking for a light summer blanket for the couch. It’s very soft on your skin. Directions say it’s machine washable but not to put it in the dryer. Well, I put mine in the dryer on super low heat delicate and it did just fine and didn’t shrink. I live in South Florida so we don’t really get very cold here.”

DashDividers_1_500x100

Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Throw $129

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results