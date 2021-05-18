Tatcha’s New Silk Powder Gets Rid Of Grease, Not Glow

Matte complexions have gone the same way as skinny jeans, side parts, and cold-shoulder tops; relics from decidedly less-hip times turned hot trends of the moment. Although my skin is oil-prone, I’ve historically opted to skip the stiff setting powders in favor of products that promise a dewy sheen — a decision I owe to the effortless shine of Glossier models. But, any of my fellow oily goddesses out there also know that there’s a fine line between glowy and greasy. This is exactly where mattifying products, like Tatcha’s newly dropped The Silk Powder, become our skin friends and not glow foes. The cult-favorite skincare brand graciously bestowed me with a sample of its newest release to test out IRL. Below, find out how Tatcha’s luxe little purple orb filled with loose silk-protein-infused powder earned its spot as my oily skin’s summer MVP for getting rid of grease — not glow.

Tatcha The Silk Powder, $48

The Ingredients

Silk isn’t just the inspiration behind the product’s texture and finish, there are actual silk proteins infused within the finely-milled powder formula. To tack onto this already luxurious experience, pink and gold Japanese pearl extracts are added to impart a subtly dimensional glow. Additional benefits of The Silk Powder: it’s talc-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, AND acts as an anti-pollution and blue-light barrier for the skin.

The Application

According to Tatcha’s instructions, a suggested 1/4 teaspoon of the powder is to be buffed evenly with a long-bristle brush all over in the face (with or without makeup) “in circular motions to blend well” — stating as fair warning that “less is more” and to “Start with just a sprinkle of powder, and build from there.”

The powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera.

Karina Hoshikawa, R29 Beauty & Wellness Writer

The Finish

Unlike my previous experiences with messy, chalky, and drying formulas, Tatcha’s powder felt as silky as its name would suggest. The powder has a beige tint but disappears into a translucent veil once applied with a brush. (For reference, I have light-medium olive skin.) After buffing it on, the powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera — aka pretty darn flattering if I do say so myself. Plus, it also helped prevent makeup from transferring to the inside of my mask on days where I wore a bit of foundation. After scanning the review sections on Tachta’s site, I quickly learned my findings weren’t exclusive — many glowing reviewers also touted the product’s magical complexion-blurring and radiance-boosting abilities.

If you’re looking for a multi functional setting powder this is the one! It’s absolutely perfection. Discretely blurs your skin while still leaving a healthy glow (but not shiny) and makes your skin even softer on top of giving you that skin protection from blue light. It’s amazing.

Tatcha Reviewer

Final Thoughts

ICYMI, the Japanese-inspired beauty brand already has your base covered with its two beloved primers to complete your Tatcha makeup routine: the first is a velvety balm and the second is a silky liquid version of the OG hit. If you really want to ball out, you can even pick up Tatcha’s handcrafted powder brush for a cool $88; for the record, I used my favorite Ecotools drugstore fluffy brush to dust it on my skin and was thoroughly pleased with the result. With summer just around the corner, Tatcha’s luxe powder has earned a permanent spot in my routine. See you never, mirror-like T-zones.

Unlike others I have tried using, this one literally disappears into the skin without a trace. I would highly recommend it for anyone who wants a finishing touch without a powdery look.

Tatcha Reviewer

