Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals

With a knockout holiday like Memorial Day glimmering in the distance, we’re looking to our trusty neighborhood big-box retailers to wow us with some seriously slashed prices. While the usual suspects are eeking out a few pre-holiday weekend deals — we're looking at you, mattress sales — the reigning champ of rollbacks, Walmart, is plowing onward with an enviable host of summer-ready savings across fashion, beauty, and home.

Ahead, find all of the Walmartian [insert alien emoji] markdowns that are already percolating well in advance of the main weekend event; including hefty price cuts on home-cook-approved brands like Tramontina, throw-on-and-go warm-weather dresses, and that high-tech robot vacuum you’ve been eyeing. (Pro tip: it will change your life.) Click through to catch Walmart's best Memorial Day sales before you get too busy with other summer weekend stuff.

Tramontina Everyday Non-Stick Jumbo Cooker, $, available at Walmart

Time and Tru Neoprene Charlotte Duffle Bag, $, available at Walmart

Time and Tru Woven Smocked Dress, $, available at Walmart

