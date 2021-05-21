Skimpy Plus-Size Bikinis

Skimpy bikinis are great! Honestly, truly. There are minimal tan lines, they’re easy to adjust, and — if you find one that really fits — they are actually really comfortable, too (there’s no pinching or chafing common to fuller-coverage bottoms). The cons? At many swimwear brands, revealing suits are often only available in straight sizes, or, the plus sets they do carry are somehow more modest, as if plus shoppers only want full coverage. And brands that do sell string bikinis in larger sizes rarely use plus-size models on their websites, leaving their shoppers in the blind.
Though they’re hard to find, many brands do offer skimpy bikinis in plus-sizes. And since there are plenty of you who want to kick off the warmer months by getting as much sun as possible, we thought we’d find as many itty-bitty plus-size bikinis we can before the first beach day of the year.
From Frankies and Alpine Butterfly to Good American and Andrea Iyamah, click ahead for an exhaustive list of skimpy and supportive plus-size bikinis.
Aerie
Aerie Printed Ruffle Tie Longline Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Aerie
Aerie Printed Ruffle Bikini Bottom, $, available at Aerie
Alpine Butterfly
Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Top in Lilac, $, available at Alpine Butterfly
Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Bottom in Lilac, $, available at Alpine Butterfly
Andie Swim
Andie The Valencia Top, $, available at Andie
Andie The Bikini Bottom, $, available at Andie
Andrea Iyamah
Available in sizes up to 2X.
Andrea Iyamah Mino Cocoa Bikini, $, available at Andrea Iyamah
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Elite Triangle Bikini Set, $, available at Swimsuits For All
