Skimpy Plus-Size Bikinis

Skimpy bikinis are great! Honestly, truly. There are minimal tan lines, they’re easy to adjust, and — if you find one that really fits — they are actually really comfortable, too (there’s no pinching or chafing common to fuller-coverage bottoms). The cons? At many swimwear brands, revealing suits are often only available in straight sizes, or, the plus sets they do carry are somehow more modest, as if plus shoppers only want full coverage. And brands that do sell string bikinis in larger sizes rarely use plus-size models on their websites, leaving their shoppers in the blind.

Though they’re hard to find, many brands do offer skimpy bikinis in plus-sizes. And since there are plenty of you who want to kick off the warmer months by getting as much sun as possible, we thought we’d find as many itty-bitty plus-size bikinis we can before the first beach day of the year.

From Frankies and Alpine Butterfly to Good American and Andrea Iyamah, click ahead for an exhaustive list of skimpy and supportive plus-size bikinis.

Aerie

Aerie Printed Ruffle Tie Longline Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Aerie

Aerie Printed Ruffle Bikini Bottom, $, available at Aerie

Alpine Butterfly

Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Top in Lilac, $, available at Alpine Butterfly

Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Bottom in Lilac, $, available at Alpine Butterfly

Andie Swim

Andie The Valencia Top, $, available at Andie

Andie The Bikini Bottom, $, available at Andie

Andrea Iyamah

Available in sizes up to 2X.

Andrea Iyamah Mino Cocoa Bikini, $, available at Andrea Iyamah

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham Elite Triangle Bikini Set, $, available at Swimsuits For All

