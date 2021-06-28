Save Your Pennies This Summer With A Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you’re a millennial, chances are you’ve been lectured by someone about how making coffee at home will save you money. In the summertime, however, this “easy” way to save money seems a little bit harder. What’s the best way to achieve those just-right bean-to-water proportions for a barista-approved cup of the icy stuff? For some reason, making cold brew just doesn’t feel as simple as percolating a pot of hot coffee, but with the right appliances, it can be.

Ahead, we’ve compiled the highest-rated cold brew coffee makers available on Amazon, Target, and a few other reader-favorite retailers. Some are appliances not unlike a regular coffee maker and others are specially-designed contraptions that make steeping cold brew a breeze. (They also range in price from an easy-to-swallow $13 to a cool $179 for a premium model.) No matter the cost, each one will make brewing your own cold cup o’ joe easy, so you can say hello to an iced coffee-filled and totally guilt-free summer.

Best Mess-Free Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser

Ovalware's cold brew coffee maker seals in cold brew airtight and can keep it fresh for up to two whole weeks. No leaks, no waste, and tons of flavor.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 9,060

Cold Brew Buffs Say: "I selected this cold brew coffee maker for a few reasons. First, it's aesthetically pleasing to look at. Second, one batch makes enough to last throughout the day and into the next morning — so I never have to run out of cold brew. Third, the filter is made of metal and is reusable. Some competitors' brewers use paper filters which you constantly have to restock, which can be a hassle."

Best Fast Cold Brew Coffee Maker

