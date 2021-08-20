The Google Gods and the Cancel Culture

After nearly a year and a half of posting many missives on the COVID-19 pandemic, I finally hit the "big time".

This message from Blogger was in my inbox this morning:

Apparently, this posting was "cancelled" by the Google Gods:

…because it violated Googles Misleading Content policy which you can see here:

Since the posting contained very little information other than this graphic which was posted on the World Health Organization's Facebook page:

…and my suggestion that the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine agenda is being driven by one of its biggest financial supporters who is strongly pro-vaccine, a stance which cannot be denied, as shown here:

…along with a few comments on our innate ability to fight off viruses without the use of vaccines, perhaps the Google Gods censored my posting because Google itself believes that the World Health Organization posting misleading information regarding their belief that the COVID-19 vaccines provide a stronger immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus than our natural immune system, part of our evolution that has kept Homo sapiens around for the past 200,000 to 300,000 years….although, I rather doubt that was the "bee in their bonnet".

Perhaps it was my use of the words "propaganda" and "World Health Organization" in the title of the posting. Let's look at the Cambridge Dictionary definition for the word propaganda:

I am quite willing to admit that my musings gives only one side of the argument if the World Health Organization is willing to admit that their belief in vaccines as a superior form of immunity is also one-sided.

In any case, I feel quite flattered to have finally earned my membership in the "Cancel Culture". Thank you Google. All Hail Google Gods.

As an aside, it will be interesting to see how long this posting remains up.

