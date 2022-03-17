Malta Week was held between the 15th and the 19th of November, and one of the big events was the SiGMA Gaming Awards. This ceremony, which was attended by some of the biggest iGaming names in the business, took place at St. Julian's Hilton Hotel.

There were a variety of awards at the 2021 SiGMA awards ceremony , with one of the most prestigious being the "Rising Star Operator of the Year", which was awarded to Betiton™. When asked about the award, Arnaud Serour, who is the CEO and co-founder of Betiton™, had this to say: "This prize that rewards all our efforts and all the passion we injected since the launch of Betiton™ means so much for us. Thanks also to Djibril for helping us skyrocket Betiton™’s brand awareness."

Other big awards that were handed out on the night included the "Affiliate of the Year", which was won by Bluewindow, and the "Online Casino Provider of the Year" which was awarded to Soft2Bet.

About SiGMA

SiGMA is responsible for organising some of the biggest online gaming festivals globally. They have held festivals in Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Their festivals usually last for a number of days and they attract hundreds of companies and thousands of attendees.

About Betiton™