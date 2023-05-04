This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

All the treasures of Shangri La on one platform

Shangri La offers over 2000 games, all types of bets, and a multitude of bonuses. It’s a well-known online brand since 2016. The site offers 2000+ slots, 100+ live online casino games, scratch cards, classic table games, a bookmaker. Shangri La is not stingy with bonuses, and there’s a whole section dedicated to them.

Storm International with almost 30 years of experience in gambling made a cool gaming site. The interests of real users were taken into account during its creation. The holding also manages a network of land-based casinos in Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, and a slot halls in Germany.

Shangri La has a large section of bonuses, promotions, and tournaments. It offers welcome bonuses to new visitors. Regular players can receive cashback and weekly bonuses.

Please find all game types at Shangri La:

Casino games: slots, video poker, progressive slots, card game and roulette simulators

Scratch cards

Live games

Bookmaker with real sports, virtual sports, and esports

Shangri La Slots invites you to test various themes: timeless classics, retro, fresh novelties, branded games. You can choose something to your liking from a huge library: Gonzo’s Quest, Book of Shangrila, Starburst, Lost Vegas, and many more.

You can easily find any game using the built-in search system. Pay attention to the games connected to the system of progressive jackpots. There are dozens of such slots with a chance to win the highest prize. Millions in exchange for a small bet! All jackpot slots are products of the best developers.

Video poker inspired by classic slot machines from casinos, is presented with dozens of variations: Double Poker, American Poker, Turbo Poker, Three Cards, Magic Poker, and others.

Online versions of poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette are one of the most in-demand directions. The key advantage of such games is their high speed of rounds, much faster than in real games.

All global novelties appear on the site as they are released. So fans of trying out everything new will find interesting games.

Playing with live dealers creates a truly luxurious casino atmosphere in the comfort of your home. The design elements, sounds at the table, music, and functionality all contribute to the realistic feel. The final touch of the picture is a professional dealer who interacts with the players and leads the game. It’s easy to chat with them using the game’s functions.

The Shangri La collection includes all your favorite table games. Feel free to play craps, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker. These are the best products from Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and other famous developers. The streams are conducted from real casinos and special studios.

