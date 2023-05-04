Toronto man Tula Ram Sunwar arrested for child porn

This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, members of the Toronto Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, in regards to an investigation involving the uploading of a quantity of child sexual abuse material from the internet.

It is alleged that:

Tula Ram Sunwar, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography Access Child Pornography Make Available Child Pornography

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Toronto East Court, 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, at 2 p.m., in room 412.

