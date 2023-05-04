Toronto man Tula Ram Sunwar arrested for child porn

This article was last updated on May 4, 2023
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, members of the Toronto Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, in regards to an investigation involving the uploading of a quantity of child sexual abuse material from the internet.
It is alleged that:
Tula Ram Sunwar, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Access Child Pornography
- Make Available Child Pornography
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Toronto East Court, 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, at 2 p.m., in room 412.
