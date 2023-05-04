Toronto man Kafi Mohamed Ali wanted by police

This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in a Fail to Comply Release Order and Mischief investigation.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of 22 Division responded to reports that a man had removed a court ordered GPS ankle monitor in the Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

It is alleged that:

the man was released from court on firearms related charges with conditions to wear an ankle monitoring device the man removed the device

Kafi Mohamed Ali, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for:

Fail to Comply Release Order Mischief Damage Property Not Exceeding $5000

Ali is described as 6’1”, 154lbs, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue track suit with a hoodie. An image has been released.

