Toronto man Kafi Mohamed Ali wanted by police

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in a Fail to Comply Release Order and Mischief investigation.
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of 22 Division responded to reports that a man had removed a court ordered GPS ankle monitor in the Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road area.
It is alleged that:
- the man was released from court on firearms related charges with conditions to wear an ankle monitoring device
- the man removed the device
Kafi Mohamed Ali, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for:
- Fail to Comply Release Order
- Mischief Damage Property Not Exceeding $5000
Ali is described as 6’1”, 154lbs, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue track suit with a hoodie. An image has been released.
