This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

Toronto police officers Brian James and Thomas Victor arrested for theft

Two Toronto Police Officers have been arrested and criminally charged by the Toronto Police Service.

It is alleged that:

on April 12, 2023, two officers arrested an individual on several outstanding warrants

during the arrest, two bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered from the individual

the suspect and stolen items were taken to 51 Division

the two officers were later seen taking the stolen items to their personal vehicles at 51 Division

search warrants were later executed by TPS and the stolen property was recovered from one officer’s residence and the other officer’s personal vehicle

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Constable Brian James, 55, and Constable Thomas Victor, 27, both of 51 Division, were arrested and charged with:

Theft Under $5,000 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 Breach of Trust

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto, 10 Armoury Street, room 201.

Constable James has 27 years of service and Constable Victor has 5 years of service. Both are suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.

