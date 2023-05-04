This article was last updated on May 4, 2023

Stewart Millet arrested for roofing scam

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a roofing scam investigation.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, police responded to a scam in progress the Eglinton Avenue East/Bayview Avenue area.

It is alleged that:

on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, three men were in the Coxwell Avenue/Danforth Avenue area

they approached a home-owner purporting to be roofers working on a neighbouring home, claiming that they saw damage on the home owner’s roof, offering to inspect the damage

when the home owner agreed, one of the men went on to the roof to conduct an inspection

the home owner was provided a quote for $18,500 and gave the three men a deposit of $9000 so that the work could start the next day at the request of the men

the following day, an unsuspecting sub-contracted crew arrived and began working on the roof

the man who provided the quote returned asking for $3000 to purchase supplies

when the home owner returned from the bank with the withdrawal, the man was gone

by phone, the man told the home owner to hand the money to the new crew

the home owners became suspicious, and after speaking with other neighbours, called police

It is further alleged that:

on Friday, April 28, 2023, three men were in the Eglinton Avenue East/Bayview Avenue area

witnesses aware of the roofing scam believed the men were in the area for criminal activity and called police

police arrived to find two men on a home owner’s property, an unsuspecting sub-contractor, and a man who matched the description from the previous incident

upon sight of police, the man fled

following a foot pursuit, the man was arrested

It is further alleged that:

in both instances, the men identified themselves as working for a company called “CO Roofing & Masonry” and gave a contact number of “647-767-0300”

the unsuspecting sub-contractors were not paid any funds

Stewart Millet, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Fraud – Over ($5000) Mischief – Damage to Property – Over ($5000)

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, in courtroom 205.

