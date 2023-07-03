Twitter limits the number of tweets you can read per day

This article was last updated on July 3, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Temporary measures to combat scraping

Twitter has set a limit on the number of tweets users are allowed to read. According to Twitter boss Elon Musk, this is necessary for the platform to run properly and it is “a temporary emergency measure”.

According to Musk, so-called scraping is a big problem for Twitter. Companies use software to collect automated data on Twitter for the development of artificial intelligence models. According to the CEO, this can lead to Twitter becoming slower or more unreliable.

Restricted tweet access based on account verification

As of now, users with verified accounts (with a checkmark) can read up to 10,000 messages per day. People who create a new account and do not have a checkmark can only view 500 messages. Users who have been on the platform for a longer period of time and do not have a checkmark can read 800 messages per day.

Earlier, Musk stated that the limits were set at 6,000, 600, and 300 messages respectively, and he plans to soon increase those numbers to 8,000, 800, and 400.

Measures against scraping

These restrictions are a follow-up to measures Musk announced yesterday. He stated that tweets on Twitter can only be seen by people who are logged into the platform. This is also an emergency measure being taken because, according to him, there are hundreds of organizations “aggressively sucking data from Twitter”. By restricting access, the billionaire hopes to reduce the frequency of visits by automated accounts.

Today, many users in several countries, including the Netherlands, experienced difficulties logging into the platform or faced significantly slower performance. Whether these issues are directly related to the fight against scraping is currently unknown.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.