Heineken to Sell Soft Drink Branch to Danish Company

This article was last updated on July 3, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Heineken shifts focus to beer market, seeks to sell Vrumona to Danish Royal Unibrew

Heineken has announced its intention to sell Vrumona, the soft drink branch of the company, to Danish Royal Unibrew. The move comes as Heineken aims to concentrate more on the beer and cider market, particularly low and non-alcoholic beverages. In a press release, Heineken stated its desire to focus on its beer portfolio and recent investments in the industry, including the acquisition of beer brewer Texels.

Vrumona: A Part of Heineken for Over 50 Years

Vrumona, which has been a part of Heineken since 1968, boasts popular soft drink brands such as Royal Club, Sisi, and Sourcy. On the other hand, Royal Unibrew is primarily active in Scandinavia, the Baltic States, Italy, France, and Canada. With the acquisition of Vrumona, Royal Unibrew aims to expand its presence within the European mainland.

Heineken’s Shift in Focus

By divesting its soft drink branch, Heineken signals its intention to shift focus towards the beer market. This strategic decision aligns with the company’s recent investments and acquisitions in the beer industry. Heineken recognizes the potential for growth and increased market share in the beer and cider sector, hence the decision to concentrate on these segments.

Impact on Employment

Currently, Vrumona employs 325 individuals situated in Bunnik. Heineken ensures that no jobs will be lost as a result of the transaction. However, the sale of the soft drink branch is still subject to approval from both the Works Council and competition authorities. Upon securing the necessary clearances, the deal will proceed accordingly.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.