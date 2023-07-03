Down The Rabbit Hole director also wants to reflect on Ketikoti

This article was last updated on July 3, 2023

Festival director Ide Koffeman aims to commemorate Ketikoti during Down The Rabbit Hole

Festival director Ide Koffeman is keen to reflect on Ketikoti during the upcoming editions of Down The Rabbit Hole. The festival did this “so consciously” for the first time this year, he told the ANP news agency on Monday.

The festival paid attention to the history of slavery and its abolition on all three days.

The Ghanaian Dutchman Bnnyhunna, for example, provided a two-hour Spiritual Jazz Jam on all festival days. On Saturday, with Ketikoti, that session was dedicated to the holiday and speakers were invited. “On that day it was full house with about 2,500 people,” says Koffeman.

Reflecting on Ketikoti

“We thought it was nice to think about this.” The festival director is in favor of the idea of ​​doing this in the coming editions as well. “Then we have to look at how you fill that in in a good way.”

Ketikoti is an annual holiday celebrated in Suriname and the Netherlands to commemorate the abolition of slavery. It is held on July 1st and serves as a reminder of the hardships endured by those who were enslaved and a celebration of freedom.

By incorporating Ketikoti into the festival, Down The Rabbit Hole aims to raise awareness and honor the history of slavery. It provides a space for reflection and education, allowing attendees to engage with this important topic in a meaningful way.

Successful weekend at Down The Rabbit Hole

Koffeman says he looks back on “a very successful weekend”. “There were no incidents, there was an incredibly good atmosphere. A highlight was the performance of Fred again.., an artist who has grown enormously in recent years in terms of fame and was now on the main stage.”

As the festival continues to evolve and grow, the inclusion of commemorative events like Ketikoti demonstrates the commitment of the organizers to addressing important social issues. It provides a platform for artists and attendees to come together and explore the intersections of music, history, and culture.

Conclusion

Down The Rabbit Hole director Ide Koffeman expresses the desire to continue reflecting on Ketikoti during future editions of the festival. By incorporating this commemorative event, the festival aims to raise awareness about the history of slavery and its abolition. It provides a space for reflection, education, and celebration, allowing attendees to engage with important social issues in a meaningful way. With the success of this year’s edition, Koffeman looks forward to finding new ways to honor Ketikoti in the years to come.

