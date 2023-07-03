This article was last updated on July 3, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's income has dropped since getting booted from Spotify and a friend says they are now on a budget! That's right, the man who's fifth in line to become the King of England and his TV star wife are counting pennies! While they're far from broke, Harry and Meg were jolted into reality after their lucrative Spotify deal was axed, so now they're cutting costs where they can. The friend says the couple have been rethinking some real estate investments, cutting back their household staff and security detail, and they postponed a large and costly planned renovation to their Montecito estate. They're not exactly clipping coupons yet, but they ARE looking at their monthly expenses and trimming where they can until their financial future is more solid.

Financial Challenges for Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once the recipients of a multi-million dollar Spotify deal, are now facing financial challenges. Since losing the deal, they have had to reevaluate their expenses and make adjustments in order to secure their financial future. Although still affluent, the couple is no longer able to spend lavishly and is now on a budget.

Rethinking Real Estate Investments

One area where Meghan and Harry are making changes is their real estate investments. The couple has decided to reassess their property portfolio and make decisions based on their current financial situation. By scaling back on these investments, they hope to save money and regain financial stability.

Trimming Household Expenses

In addition to reassessing their real estate investments, Meghan and Harry have also taken steps to reduce their household expenses. This includes cutting back on their household staff and security detail. By downsizing their team, the couple aims to minimize unnecessary expenses and maintain a tighter budget.

Postponing Renovation Plans

Another cost-saving measure taken by the couple is the postponement of a large and costly renovation to their Montecito estate. Recognizing the need to prioritize their financial stability, Meghan and Harry have decided to delay the renovation until their income is more secure. This demonstrates their commitment to making responsible financial decisions.

A New Financial Reality

While Meghan and Harry may not be clipping coupons just yet, their shift towards a more frugal lifestyle reflects the new financial reality they are facing. The loss of the Spotify deal has served as a wake-up call, reminding the couple that earning money is not as easy as it looks. By actively managing their expenses and making necessary adjustments, Meghan and Harry are taking control of their financial future.

