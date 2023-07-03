Bar jihadist Aziz A. aka Balie jihadist sentenced on appeal to only 6.5 years in prison

This article was last updated on July 3, 2023

Aziz A., also known as the Balie jihadist, has been sentenced on appeal to 6.5 years in prison for participating in a terrorist organization. The court of Rotterdam had previously imposed a sentence of 15 years and 9 months. Find out more about the case.

Aziz A.’s Appeal Verdict

Aziz A., also known as the Balie jihadist, has been sentenced on appeal to 6.5 years in prison for his involvement in a terrorist organization. This is a significant reduction from the initial demand of 22.5 years. The court of Rotterdam had previously imposed a sentence of 15 years and 9 months in prison. The judgment came after Aziz A.’s sudden appearance in 2017 at the debate center De Balie in Amsterdam, where he was recognized as a jihadist. He was subsequently arrested a year later.

The Background

Aziz A., born and raised in Syria, emerged as a figure of concern when he unexpectedly appeared at De Balie, a renowned debate center in Amsterdam. Authorities quickly recognized him as a jihadist, leading to his arrest in 2018. The prosecution accused Aziz A. of leading the terrorist organization Jabhat Al Nusra and preparing terrorist activities.

Reduction in Sentence

The decision to reduce Aziz A.’s sentence is primarily based on the lack of evidence that he had a leading role within Jabhat Al Nusra. Since the group has disbanded and disintegrated, the court in The Hague could not establish his position within the organization. The Public Prosecution Service had initially claimed that Aziz A. held a high-ranking position within Jabhat Al Nusra between 2011 and 2014.

Previous Conviction

In September 2021, the Rotterdam court sentenced Aziz A. to fifteen years and nine months in prison for his involvement in Jabhat Al Nusra. This conviction has now been reduced to 6.5 years on appeal.

Brother’s Involvement

Aziz A.’s brother is also a suspect in this criminal case, but the hearing has been postponed until next year. The court will likely determine his level of involvement and any applicable charges during the upcoming trial.

