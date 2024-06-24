This article was last updated on June 24, 2024

Siri not yet smarter: Apple postpones AI functions in the EU

European users of Apple products still have to wait a long time before they get the recently announced AI features can use on their devices. The American tech company has announced that it will no longer make the new functions available this year.

According to Apple, this has to do with uncertainties that the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) entails. This law was created to limit the power of large tech companies, guarantee fairer competition and give consumers more freedom of choice.

“We are concerned that the integrity of our products could be compromised by the DMA, which could result in user privacy and data being compromised,” Apple said.

Apple Intelligence

The iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing and – perhaps the most important – Apple Intelligence functions will therefore not be available in the EU for the time being. With the AI ​​function, the virtual assistant Siri will soon be able to, among other things, rewrite pieces of text, generate images and create summaries of a web page. Apple’s biggest competitors, Google and Samsung, have already integrated AI functions into their phones.

Apple says it will work with the European Union “to find a solution that allows us to continue offering these features to our customers in the EU without compromising their security.”

‘Uncertainty surrounding the DMA’ led Facebook parent company Meta to wait last year before making it available the social media app Threads in the EU. The Twitter successor X alternative launched in the US in July and only came to the EU in December.

