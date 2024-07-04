Network company Delta discontinues many fiber optic plans, villages will have slower internet for the time being

This article was last updated on July 4, 2024

Delta discontinues many fiber optic plans, villages will have slower internet for the time being

Network company Delta will stop installing hundreds of thousands of fiber optic connections because the investments are no longer profitable.

Residents of villages in Friesland have received a letter in recent days stating that the announced plans for fiber optic will not go ahead. The main reason why Delta is ceasing construction is increased competition. KPN is installing fiber optic again in various areas, even though there is already a fiber optic network from Delta.

To earn back

These double connections make it more difficult for Delta to recoup its investments, since some residents do not use Delta’s cables.

The company had plans for 2 million connections, but it will probably stay at 1.7 million.

The company also wants to sell 200,000 connections to Glaspoort, a company that KPN partly owns. In places where there is no fiber optic from Delta, the company wants to provide services over KPN’s network.

That company has the ambition to replace 80 percent of its copper network with fiber optic over the next three years. It is not known when the Frisian villages will receive fiber optic from KPN.

