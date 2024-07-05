This article was last updated on July 5, 2024

British Prime Minister Sunak leaves as Conservative Party leader after historic defeat

Rishi Sunak is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. He just said this in a speech to 10 Downing Street. Sunak will remain as party leader for the time being, so that his party has time to arrange his succession.

Sunak started his speech by saying he is about to go to King Charles to resign as Prime Minister. He then expressed regret to “the country”.

Sunak: “I’m sorry. I gave it my all, but you have sent a clear message that the government must change. I have heard your anger and disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

Sunak then announced that he would step down as party leader and therefore not enter parliament as opposition leader. After his speech, Sunak left 10 Downing Street hand in hand with his wife, Akshata Murty.

Arranging Sunak’s succession will be a challenging task for the Tories. Leaders who could succeed him, such as Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker and Grant Shapps, lost the elections in their districts and therefore their seats.

After his speech, Sunak departed from 10 Downing Street:

