This article was last updated on August 19, 2024

Popular online video game Fortnite can be played again on iPhones and iPads

Fortnite, one of the most popular online video games in the world, can once again be played on iPhones and iPads in the European Union. Today, the game’s developer, Epic Games, released its own store for downloads.

The game is now available on Apple products for the first time in four years. The developer and the tech company were embroiled in a legal battle for years.

Own payment system

In 2020, Fortnite was removed from the App Store by Apple deleted, after Epic Games attempted to circumvent mandatory payments to Apple with its own payment system. That was against the rules of the tech company. Epic Games then filed a lawsuit against Apple in the United States, but lost.

However, Apple was forced by the European Union to allow alternative app stores and payment systems due to new legislation, the so-called Digital Markets Act. This cleared the way for Epic Games to launch its own app store.

People can also download Fortnite on Android phones via Epic Games’ new app store.

