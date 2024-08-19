This article was last updated on August 19, 2024

OpenAI: Iranian ChatGPT accounts deleted, trying to influence US elections

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has taken offline accounts that allegedly used the chatbot for an Iranian influence campaign. A network of Iranian accounts is said to have produced fake news about the US presidential elections, among other things. says OpenAI. Articles were made about both the Democratic and Republican candidates.

The accounts asked ChatGPT to compose texts on various topics, such as the US presidential elections, the conflict in Gaza and Israel’s presence at the Olympic Games. Both longer articles and short comments were generated. Those texts were then shared via social media and other websites, OpenAI says.

According to OpenAI, it appears that the messages have had little impact. Most social media posts received little or no comments at all.

Iranian influence campaign

The American tech company says the accounts are part of an Iranian campaign called Storm-2035. Microsoft warned for that earlier this month. That network has several so-called news sites where AI-generated fake news can be read.

At the beginning of this week it was announced that the FBI investigating into possible hacking attempts by Iran aimed at the campaigns of President Biden, Vice President Harris and presidential candidate Trump. Three Democratic campaign employees are said to have received phishing emails, probably from Iran, but the hacking attempt is said to have failed, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Hackers would have been successful with Trump’s team. They allegedly gained access to the personal email account of Roger Stone, a prominent Republican and Trump confidante. The hackers allegedly tried to gain access to campaign networks through his account, sources told CNN. Iran denies the accusations.

