This article was last updated on March 6, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Meta makes getting back hacked account easier, tackles fake ads

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, offers hacked users a new way to gain faster access to their account. Instead of having to wait a long time for help, people who are victims of account theft can use an accelerated verification method.

Users can send a video selfie via a recovery page to confirm their identity without logging in. As soon as Meta has confirmed the identity, they can get access to their account again. This method is now being tested in the EU, the United Kingdom and South Korea. It is unclear how fast this works.

Face recognition against fake ads

This is not the only problem for which Meta had to find a solution. The company is also struggling with fake ads that use familiar faces. It happens more and more that fraudsters use photos of celebrities to inform people with fake products or investments. Meta now tests face recognition technology to block these fraudulent advertisements.

Several well -known Dutch people have already fallen victim to abuse of their image for fake ads. For example, John de Mol was used in advertisements for misleading investment offers without his permission. This type of abuse has already led to legal steps, such as the court case who tightened De Mol against Facebook because of the unauthorized use of his name and image.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.