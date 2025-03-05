This article was last updated on March 5, 2025

JD Vance claims his role, profiles himself as ‘fixer’ by Trump

After his much -discussed spoken at the safety conference in Munich and his share in the public fight with President Zensky in the White House, the American vice president JD Vance is again attracting attention today. In Eagle Pass, a town on the border with Mexico, he visits a reception center for migrants together with Minister Hegseeth of Defense.

The two are the highest placed officials who have visited the border area since the inauguration of President Trump. Reducing migration and the release of illegal migrants are spearheads of the new government.

The first month and a half after Trump’s inauguration VANCE was still in the shadow of Trumps First Buddy Elon Musk, who is putting the knife in the federal government with a task force. In the meantime, Vance (40) is increasingly demanding his role and is already playing a more prominent role than his predecessors.

History written

The vice presidency has traditionally been a fairly invisible function in the US. The previous Veep, Kamala Harris, was only in the spotlight when she went for the highest office and her predecessor Mike Pence because he refused to join Donald Trump’s election fraud. And Joe Biden, eight years of vice president under Obama, also only came into the picture when he himself became head of state. Without those events, they would only be mentioned casually in the history books.

Vance has already written history because he had a press conference of Trump and the Ukrainian President Zensky completely derailed last Friday. He accused Zensky not to show gratitude for the American military support for his country. The White House guest would behave “disrespectfully”.

The pronounced performance of the second man is unique. “Mike Pence would never have done that,” Trump said several times after the popping fight with admiration to sources in the White House.

Support and protest

Vance was protesting at the Ware Eine Vermont during the weekend, where he went to ski with his family. “Go home jd” and “Vance is Putin’s pawn” was on banners of demonstrators there. According to American media, Vance was forced to move to another resort.

Most Republicans are full of praise for the vice president’s action. “I am very proud that JD Vance stands up for our country,” said Senator Lindsey Graham shortly after the clash. Until recently, he was as an ally of Zensky. VANCE even called another Republican Senator: ‘Greatest of All Time’.

Only a single party member is critical. The Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska says that it “becomes nauseous of the way in which the Trump government runs away from allies and Putin embraces”. Alaska is the American state that is closest to Russia.

It is no surprise that Vance has little to do with Zensky. “I really don’t care what happens to Ukraine,” he said in 2022 in the podcast of former Trump whisperer Steve Bannon. “Not every conflict of another democracy must be our concern.”

The decision of the White House to suspend the planned arms deliveries to KYIV is undoubtedly partly from his tube. On Sunday Vance wrote still on X That the US cannot afford to deliver infinite weapons.

He also believes that American support for Ukraine leads to passivity of European countries. In Europe, in any case, high voltage is now being worked on strengthening its own defense industry.

Vance as ‘Swiss pocket knife’

The interruption of Vance in the Oval Office was not the first time that the brand new vice president asserted itself. At the Security Conference last month in Munich, he encouraged European leaders by claiming that the biggest threat on the continent not from Russia or China, but “comes from within“. He also claimed that some political ideas in Europe are censored by labeling them as disinformation.

Intimi see Vance as the president’s fixer and compare him with a Swiss pocket knife, with which you can solve countless problems. On behalf of the White House, he has to let Congressmen walk in step and persuaded many skeptical senator to agree to the appointment of controversial cabinet members. He also guided a new budget proposal through the parliament.

Everywhere, Vance is expected to make a shot at the presidency in 2028. Trump has not chosen him yet. When he was asked in an interview with Fox News three weeks ago if he sees Vance as his successor, he said, “No, but he is very competent.” And added: “There are many skilled people.”

