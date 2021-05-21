Best Travel Accessories

With the vaccine rollout is well underway in the U.S. travelers are starting to feel more optimistic about summer plans. The CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people can safely travel at low risk to themselves has only fueled the urge among those who want to take off after a year of social distancing and life spent behind closed doors. If this is you but you're a bit, shall we say, out of practice in the packing department, then consider this your refresher. There are a number of nifty buys out there to make trips feel a bit more hassle-free, but none can rival the plethora of travel accessories just waiting to be carted up on Amazon for cheap.

We scoured the mega e-tailer to pluck out an assortment of the hidden gems and best sellers you'll need before hitting the road. Some products even have thousands of glowing reviews from travelers who are exceptionally pleased with everything from their luxurious sleep masks to their portable luggage scales. The best part? Nothing on this list will cost you over $25. Whether you have your eye on an eco-friendly conditioning bar or are in need of a set of packing cubes (pro tip: you can even save on your next suitcase purchase by checking out Amazon's array of luggage options). The products ahead are designed to simplify your travel prep — so you can think less about exceeding carry-on limits and more about how you'll be dedicating your hours spent away from home.

Silicone Face Covering Storage Case

Considering you'll still need to keep an effective face mask on in certain areas throughout your journey, mini storage cases are an efficient way to carry around your back-ups or to keep your mask clean when it's not in use.

lEPECQ Silicone Face Covering Storage Case, $, available at Amazon

Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

This $13 travel bag carries over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating for its extra-baggage-free-beating powers. This compact-but-mighty bag can hold 55 pounds of packed travel stuff in a "personal item" approved size that beats sneaky airlines' carry-on restrictions from the likes of Spirit and Frontier.

WANDF Foldable Travel Duffel Bag, $, available at Amazon

Seet Cuvers Disposable Seat Covers

These recyclable, lightweight seat covers create a barrier between you and a seat that thousands of strangers have occupied before you.

Seet Cuvers Disposable Airplane Seat Covers, $, available at Amazon

Packism Clear Toiletry Bag, 3-Pack TSA Approved

This $10 trio of clear makeup bags comes approved by both international travelers and flight attendants alike as a streamlined, sustainable, and very affordable solution to zipping through TSA checks without needing to pull out any of those pesky tubes of sunscreen.

Packism Clear Toiletry Bag, 3 Pack TSA Approved, $, available at Amazon

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles

These individually wrapped, pre-moistened face towelettes are perfectly protected so you always have a fresh, clean wipe to complete you cleansing and makeup removal routine — wherever, whenever.

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles, $, available at Amazon

