When we were stuck in the house Cinderella-style last year, it was relatively easy to keep our spaces clean. But, now that we’re easing back into our rise-and-grind mentalities, dishes are starting to pile up again, trash cans are overflowing, and our floors are becoming unrecognizable. If you still plan to have a true Megan Thee Stallion (and CDC) approved hot girl summer, then your apartment might have to clean itself — translation: it's time to buy a robot vacuum.

While a Roomba won't do the dishes for you (although it can DJ your next dinner party) and a Bissel won't take out the trash, they certainly will keep your floors looking squeaky clean at the click of a button. It's time to retire your favorite mop & broom to the closet, tell your hi-tech vacuum you'll see them next winter, and let your self-operating vac kiss the ground you walk on while you’re out enjoying the summer sun — or kicking it on the couch. Ahead, find the best of the best robot vacuums that reviewers swear by as worthy of buying.

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac

Best Robot Vacuum For: Carpet



The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 1268 ratings on Walmart

Clean Floor Friends Say: "Oh my gosh. What don't I love about this little helper! I am a busy mom of two messy little girls. I can go about my day and have clean floors. And the best part it also collects all the dust bunnies I had under my bed that I couldn't reach with my broom. Suction is amazing. It goes over my exercise mat for my machine. And my area rugs. It does have a hard time finding its charging station when I tell it to go back to charge. I love that I can control the vacuum from work. And have the floors cleaned by the time I get home. A busy mom's dream!"

Shop IonVac

IonVac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $, available at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Best Robot Vacuum For: Hardwood Floors

The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 1,410 ratings on Walmart

Clean Floor Friends Say: "This is a game-changer for those with pet hair problems. I have three animals and all hardwood floors so even sweeping every day wasn’t enough to keep the hair under control. I was able to set this little robot up and get it charging within ten minutes of opening the box. I used the app to set a cleaning schedule and the very next morning it got to it. It was fun to listen to the little guy zooming around bumping into things while he learned the layout and I could see a difference in the amount of stuff on the floor after the first day. It has been a week now, and it’s like I’ve always had pristine floors. I have also noticed a decrease in the amount of dust that settles on the furniture so there are direct AND indirect benefits from this purchase. 5 stars, no regrets, 100% would buy again."

Shop iRobot

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $, available at Walmart

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800

Best Affordable Robot Vacuum

The Hype: 4.5 out 5 stars and 1,889 ratings on Amazon

Clean Floor Friends Say: "Unit comes in excellent packaging, remote, easy to follow instructions and an extra HEPA filter. The unit will transition from hardwood to carpet with ease. I have tested this on a landing of my stairs to test that it wouldn't fall off the steps. Works as it should. Every time it runs it finds dirt and it is shocking. I will be providing feedback about the App that controls the unit. Nothing is preventing it from working but future enhancements to make the product better. Overall great product with potential!"

Shop OKP

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800, $, available at Amazon

Goovi 2000Pa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Slim) Max Suction

Best Robot Vacuum For: Quiet

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 5,079 ratings on Amazon

Clean Floor Friends Say: "Just amazing! I don’t know how lived before without this little guy. I was skeptical because this one does not have WiFi control, but that control is not needed at all! GOOVI comes with a remote and you have all settings there, plus you can schedule cleaning for any time during the day (while you are at work for example). What I love the most about this little vacuum cleaner is how quiet it is, compared to other much more expensive robot vacuum cleaners, and my pets are not scared at all. My cat would just sit calmly while GOOVI is vacuuming around."

Shop Goovi

Goovi 2000Pa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Slim) Max Suction, $, available at Amazon

