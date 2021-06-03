Magical Treehouses You Can Find On Airbnb

There’s something about a treehouse that just feels like magic. The whimsical “homes”, tangled in branches and leaves, remind us of childhood — complete with endless imaginative adventures. But, as adults, revisiting one of these nostalgic structures no longer needs to look like climbing up the withered old oak in our parents’ backyard and smacking our heads on a low-hanging piece of plywood.

Thanks to Airbnb’s arboreal offerings, our treehouse dreams can become vacation realities. The home-stay site surfaces some of its most popular treehouse listings in the world, and we’ve also gone ahead and taken an extra close look at what’s out there (and up there). And trust us, you can do way more than host a stuffed-animal tea party in the stunning structures ahead — they’re designed for eating, sleeping, and enjoying outdoor seclusion with friends.

From rustic structures to luxury glamping, the 13 sublime treehouses ahead are brimming with all the nostalgic dreams of childhood and the creature comforts of our adult lives.

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Location: Campobello, SC

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $330

“Welcome to The Tiny Tree House, an escape for both you and me. It is great to get back to nature and be outside, while still having the creature comforts of home. It sits on just under two acres of land. Please feel free to roam around and just stay there at the treehouse. Downtown Landrum is 10 minutes away and Tryon, NC is 20 minutes away.”

Book The Tiny Tree House

Northern Catskills, New York

Location: Jefferson, NY

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $250

“A broad staircase brings visitors 20-feet up in the forest clearing. Wildlife abounds and hiking trails wind throughout the property. First-time guests will be greeted by owners and oriented to the treehouse facility and the woodland experience. Guests will then be left to enjoy their privacy in this quiet, idyllic forest setting. Robes are provided for casual comfort to close out days and greet mornings.”

Book Tree Haven

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Addison County, New York

Location: Hancock, VT

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $152

“The Sugar Maple Treehouse was hand-built by us as a peaceful and serene retreat in central Vermont. Surrounded by the wilderness of the Green Mountain National Forest and perched high above the ground in three maple trees, there is no place better to escape to. There are so many things to do in this area between Killington and Sugarbush, I can't list them all! Between the cozy bed and in-house massage therapist you probably won’t want to leave anyway.”

Book The Sugar Maple Treehouse

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Monterey Bay, California

Location: Aptos, CA

Sleeps: 6

Price Per Night: $814

“Inside, mid-century furniture and architectural details are made of natural materials like wood and stone setting a calming, sanctuary tone throughout. Curl up with a good read by the light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows and under soaring wooden beams. Or, tuck in for the evening by closing the sliding doors inspired by Japanese screens.”

Book Peaceful Treehouse With Ocean View

Mad River Valley, Vermont

Location: Moretown, VT

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $246

"Nestled into a brookside within the Mad River Valley, our charming treehouse is the perfect getaway to retreat, unwind, and recharge. With hiking, ski mountains, restaurants, and breweries nearby enjoy a rustic stay in the woods."

Book Lola’s Brookside Treehouse



Colorado Springs, Colorado

Location: Larkspur, CO

Sleeps: 6

Price Per Night: $415

“Welcome to our treehouse! You might wake up one morning, look out the (massive) picture windows, and be eye-to-eye with a scrub jay, a raven, a red-tailed hawk, or even an eagle. The sense of nature and original Colorado beauty is unbeatable. And, while the space might be relatively small, it offers everything you need, nothing you don’t, and a heck-of-a-lot of original appeal.”

Book The Tree House Vacation

Cave Junction, Oregon

Location: Bridgeview, OR

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $250

“This is a new cannabis-friendly treehouse venture. All guests must be at least 21 years of age or older to stay here. The treehouse can accommodate up to four people and the rental comes with some complimentary cannabis and a garden tour (seasonally available).”

Book The TokinTree — a Cannabis-Friendly Rental

Mehoopany Mountain, Pennsylvania

Location: Mehoopany, PA

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $233

"Go totally off-grid in this treehouse perched between two beautiful maple trees in a wooded forest in rural Pennsylvania, with amazing views over a bucolic farm all the way to the stunning Endless Mountains. This is the place to reconnect. This is the place to be in touch with the environment."

Book Magical Treehouse

Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Location: Standardsville, Virginia

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $175

“Secluded setting with numerous ponds, a canoe, a floating dock, nature trails, a picnic area with a fire pit, a shelter and grill (hickory wood provided), a stone and cedar gazebo, a wood-fired lunar sauna, a cool dip pool, a frisbee golf course, and the makings of an organic vegetable farm. Lots of birds, bunnies and squirrels.”

Book Secluded Tree House

Bitterroot National Forest, Montana

Location: Darby, MT

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $80

“This space was handcrafted by my family in 2017 with live-edge cedar siding, tongue-and-groove pine walls, and a locally-sourced lodgepole pine staircase. My husband built the main structure and I designed the interior. Our two young daughters helped to cut and measure boards. A lot of love went into creating a private, relaxing environment for our family and our guests.”

Book Cozy Backcountry Treehouse

Rocky Arbor State Park, Wisconsin

Location: Wisconsin Dells, WI

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $324

“This treehouse unit on the lagoon has one queen bed with bunk beds and bedding. It sleeps up to four people. Amenities include air conditioning and heating…nearby fire rings…and an outside sitting area with a picnic table. Showers and restrooms are a short walk to a separate building.”

Book Treehouse Queen And Bunk On Lagoon

Southern Utah

Location: Orderville, UT

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $304

“Welcome to ‘The Treetop Houses’ at East Zion Resort! Our Tree Houses are incredibly crafted and filled with modern yet rustic finishes. Each one has been designed with its own private bathroom, kitchenette, fire pit, gas grill, and air conditioning.

Our treehouses are elevated on an incredible hillside that spreads out over 12 acres of beautiful Southern Utah countryside. We also have yurts and glamping tents on site. Feel free to use the pavilion and cool off in the swimming pool anytime.”

Book Treetop #1

Lake Fork, Texas

Location: Garden Valley, TX

Sleeps: 13

Price Per Night: $401

“The Upward Treehouse is a beautiful and luxurious treetop retreat! A ground-level covered patio provides a comfortable eating area. The second level is an open-air deck complete with a sitting area and a flat top gas grill. The third level is the entry to the family room with two full-sized sleeper couches, a TV and Blueray, a full-sized kitchen, a half bath, a wrap-around deck with more outdoor seating, and an outdoor shower.”

Book The Upward Treehouse

