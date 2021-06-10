Airbnb Cabins

As the hype surrounding summer 2021 becomes less of a daydream and more of a reality, countless vaccinated individuals are looking for the best ways to bask in their newfound freedom. For some, a fabulous shopping spree followed by mimosas at the pool is the total package, but others might prefer a more down-to-earth approach. Which begs the question: why not live your life to the fullest from the comforts of a summery cabin getaway? To help, we found 18 of Airbnb's best cabins to rent for summer 2021.

Just because quarantine is somewhat a thing of the past does not mean that secluded retreats are going out of style. In fact, please allow some of these quainter quarters with open nature access to remedy those unnerving back-to-reality anxieties. Ahead, find the best Airbnb cabin rentals from minimalist solar-powered setups to hot tub houses that will (ironically) make your 2020 cabin fever disappear for good.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Location: Ringtown, PA

Sleeps: 3

Price Per Night: $99

"Welcome to Deer Path Cabin! Relax unwind and disconnect from the busies of the everyday world. Enjoy the fresh air and a true camping experience with the comforts of home. Get ready to view the stars as you have never seen them before."

Book A Tiny Off Grid Cabin

Palm Springs, California

Location: Little Morongo Heights, CA

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $299

"With some of the best views in the high desert, this unique dwelling situated in the hills of yucca valley has everything you could want in a desert getaway. It has its own deck and propane fire pit and is completely off-grid, generating its own power from the sun. The detached kitchen and full bathroom are just yards away. It is one of two other short term rentals on the property."

Book Minimalist Modern Cabin

Cheyenne Creek, Colorado Springs

Location: Southeast Colorado Springs, CO

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $122

"Studio style hidden getaway overlooking Cheyenne Creek with a huge kitchen, romantic wood-burning stove, sleeper sofa, TV, and queen bed! Deer come down every day to say hello! Fall asleep and wake up to the sounds of Cheyenne Creek right outside your window and front deck. This hideaway is located on the upper level, all guests must be able to climb a short set of stairs up one story."

Book Romantic Retreat On Creek

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results