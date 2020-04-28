Why Choose a Career in Business Analytics?

The number and the size of businesses are increasing every year, and so is the amount of data generated by them. Information and data can be gathered in a number of different ways, but many businesses don’t know how to use this data to help their business succeed. This is where business analysts come in.

Business analysts help companies by looking at the data they have collected and extracting the important parts of it. They analyse the data and then come up with plans to help improve the business. There are a number of reasons why you should choose a career in business analytics. Including:

-You have a passion for problem-solving

-You want to help make the world a better place

-You enjoy helping others communicate

-You like seeing ideas through to the end

Business analysts understand others and enjoy solving problems. They are focused on getting the best results and won’t stop until they’ve achieved this. Business analysts look at the big picture and help guide others towards this. They will help change a business for the better.

Business analysts will often have to complete extra training throughout their career in order to stay ahead of the game. The world is continually changing and so must we. Businesses who react quickly to change have been shown to be more successful. Do you think you have what it takes to become a business analyst? Keep reading below to find out a bit more:

Building a Career in Business Analytics

The increase in businesses around the world and the growing amount of data has led to a growing requirement for qualified business analysts in the industry. In 2014, statistical analysis and data mining skills were number 1 in the list of the hottest skills required by businesses. A lot of other areas of business analytics also ranked highly in this list:

-Number 2 – storage systems and management

-Number 12 – data presentation

-Number 18 – business intelligence

-Number 19 – data engineering and data warehousing

The number of businesses looking for skilled professionals has only increased over the past few years. There are a number of roles a business analyst can pursue. These include:

-Data analyst

-Financial analyst

-Business analyst

-Pricing analyst

-Marketing analyst manager

-Supply chain analyst

-Website analyst

-Retail sales analyst

-Fraud analyst

-Clinical analysts

But these are not the only opportunities available to you once you’ve qualified. Click here to find out about the top 10 jobs for business analytics graduates. Whether you want to work in the field of business, IT, insurance, banking, human resources or any other field, there will be a role for you.

Do You Have the Right Skills to Be a Business Analyst?

A career as a business analyst sounds interesting, but how do you know if it’s the right choice for you? Below are some of the points that will help you decide if a career in business analytics is perfect for you:

-You have good analytical skills

-You enjoy maths and have a basic understanding of it

-You currently work in the marketing/finance/economics/IT/statistics/mathematics or computer science field

-You enjoy working with data

-You enjoy working with other people

–You’re a problem solver

-You like making a difference

Changing Career to Become a Business Analyst

Deciding to make a career change can be one of the most stressful decisions of your life, but that doesn’t mean that it's not worth doing. Many older job seekers are under the impression that due to their age, they’re unlikely to get offered a new position. However, this isn’t always the case. Many businesses choose to employ older members of staff who have a vast experience behind them, particularly if they show that they’re willing to listen and learn new skills.

Anybody can become a business analyst if they have the right qualifications. Whether you’re still a student or thinking about a career change, there are positions suitable for you. The first few years as a business analyst might be quite tough, but you’ll soon get into the swing of things.

You should do well as a data analyst as long as you’re willing to:

-Work hard

-Continue to increase your knowledge

-Work alongside others

-Listen to and learn from others

Many companies look for people who have had experience in a similar role or position. Try and use this to your advantage by talking about how your current job is similar to the job you’re applying for.

It can often take between 3 months and 2 years to find a suitable job once you are qualified, so it’s a good idea to remember this before starting your training. Many people choose to stay in their current position until they have secured a job as a business analyst. However, this being said, there are thousands of businesses currently looking for people trained in this area, so you might be lucky.

Many businesses are looking for business analysts who possess the following attributes:

-Ability to learn quickly

-Ability to adapt

-Effective communication skills – ability to talk to people throughout the business

-Presentation skills

-Problem-solving skills

-Extremely motivated

-Enjoy looking at and analysing numbers

If you can show how you currently use these skills, then you might have an edge over the competition.

Why Choose Business Analytics?

A career in business analytics is a brilliant choice for people who are interested in areas such as business operations, business analysis, and business improvement. The world is overflowing with data, and anyone who is trained to harness and analyse this information is highly sought after. Business analysts can expect to earn between £47,000 and £77,000 per annum.

There are many reasons why you might consider a career in business analytics. Below is a list of some of our top reasons:

1) The Impact You Can Make on a Business

Business analysts can have a huge impact on a business. They can:

-Influence a business’s goals

-Help improve products and services

-Have an impact on the customers

-Improve the success of the business

Business analysts work to improve a process; whether it’s to the internal operations of the production team or related to the functionality of a particular product, they can help a number of people through their work. Making a service or product more efficient allows you to:

-Interact and help others within the business get the job finished

-Reach customers who in turn benefit from the product or service you’ve helped to improve.

2) You Get to Work with a Variety of Different People and Teams

Working as a business analyst means you get the opportunity to work alongside and help other people throughout the business. You will usually work between a number of different departments, all of which have their own expertise and ideas to add to the table. You will need to be able to:

-Work collaboratively with testers, developers, customers, representatives, other business analysts and client services.

–Be a good communicator and communicate with people on all levels of the organisation

-Be willing to learn from others and listen to their ideas

-Be a problem solver – you will often have to find ways to incorporate a number of people’s views and opinions.

Working as a business analyst will give you the opportunity to learn about how each different department can benefit a business.

3) Listening to and Understanding Customers and Their Needs

One of the most interesting parts about being a business analyst is listening to and understanding the needs of each individual client. Many people like the thought of producing something that others want or need and that makes their lives better. This is why a lot of people find that a career as a business analyst is rewarding.

4) Improvement and Evaluation

Business analysts are always expected to evaluate their performance and the products in order to stay ahead of the competition and remain up to date with the latest trends. Business analysts need to be able to use the data they’ve collected to make more educated and accurate decisions that improve outcomes for both the customer and the business.

5) The Challenges Never Stop

A job as a business analyst is certainly not boring. Every day, new problems and challenges arise that need to be overcome. This is the perfect role for anyone wanting a challenging and dynamic work environment. People who take on this role need to continually develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills and will often be required to update their training throughout their career.

The role as a business analyst is certainly never boring. It has a lot to offer, including the chances of learning new skills, a long professional career, and the chance to meet a company and clients' needs. People of any age can get a career in business analytics; it's not just for the young. There are a number of different job roles available, so there’s definitely one out there that will suit you. Why not look into how you can train as a business analyst? It might be easier than you think.