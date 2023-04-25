Don Lemon was let go by CNN after rumors of firing circulated

This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Don Lemon knew his time was up

Rumors of Don Lemon being fired

Cable news anchor, Don Lemon, has been let go by CNN after rumors of his firing circulated. The news of his sudden dismissal came to the public’s attention soon after the exit of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.

According to a network insider, Don Lemon was aware that his time at CNN was coming to an end. The anchor reportedly tried to negotiate a severance package with the network. The insider also added that the network had been trying to keep Tucker Carlson’s exit quiet till the last moment to avoid any internal competition between the two networks.

Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson both dismissed on the same day

It’s interesting to note that both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson were let go on the same day. While the reason behind Tucker’s exit from Fox is unknown, Don Lemon’s exit does not come as a surprise. There have been rumors of his departure from CNN for a few months.

The likelihood of both firings being connected

The timing of both firings has led to speculation among media analysts that both events are connected. The idea is that CNN executives may have used Tucker Carlson’s exit as an opportunity to let go of Don Lemon while the media’s focus was on Fox News.

This latest development is another indication of the high-stakes competition between cable news media houses for ratings and viewership. It is expected that there will be more changes in the coming days and weeks as the industry continues to evolve.

