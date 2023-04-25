Sara Foster Criticized San Francisco, But Jumped to Conclusions

This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Sara Foster’s Controversial Social Media Post

Nepo baby and aspiring fashion designer, Sara Foster made headlines recently when she criticized San Francisco on social media, calling it a sh*thole and blaming the city’s liberal leaders. She even went on to say that liberal politics were ruining cities.

Foster’s comments came after the tragic murder of CashApp founder, Bob Lee. Although a business associate of Lee has since been arrested for the murder, the damage was already done.

David Foster and Katherine McPhee’s Reaction

Foster’s dad, music mogul David Foster, and his wife, Katherine McPhee, were not happy with Sara’s post and reportedly advised her not to speak out without having all the facts. In addition, their close friends, including Cher and Barbra Streisand, were also not pleased with Foster’s post.

Sara Foster Removes Her Post

After the arrest was made and it was revealed that Lee’s murder was not a random act of violence, Foster cleaned up her comments by removing her post from social media.

It seems that Foster has learned her lesson and will keep her political opinions to herself for the time being.

