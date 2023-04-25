This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Toronto man Muhammed Salman arrested for assaulting a peace officer

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in an Assault investigation.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:35 p.m., police received a call for an assault in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

It is alleged that:

a Parking Enforcement Officer was conducting enforcement in the area

the Parking Enforcement Officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle

a man engaged the Parking Enforcement Officer in a verbal dispute over the parking ticket

the man grabbed the Parking Enforcement Officer and uttered a threat of bodily harm

Muhammed Salman, 28, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer Uttering Threats/Death or Bodily Harm

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, 10 Armoury Street, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2 p.m., room 202.

