This article was last updated on April 25, 2023

Jonathan Heffernan and Jessica Chaulk arrested for robbery in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad is making the public aware of three arrests made in an investigation into a series of carjacking robberies.

Between Monday, April 17, 2023, and Wednesday, April 19, 2023, police responded to four calls for service in the Parkwoods, Wexford/Maryvale and Humber Summit areas.

It is alleged that:

in each incident, a lone male approached the victim(s) and produced a handgun

he made demands for their vehicle(s)

in three incidents, he obtained the vehicles and drove away from the scenes

in the last incident, he fled the area empty-handed

Members of the Hold Up Squad commenced an investigation and were able to identify two people involved in the robberies.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, police located two of the stolen vehicles. A woman and another identified person were observed attending the vehicles and they were both arrested.

Members of the Hold Up Squad executed a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the investigation.

It is further alleged that:

at the time of the search, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation

All three stolen vehicles were recovered and searched.

It is further alleged that:

at the time of the searches, officers recovered an airsoft handgun with an extended magazine

Jonathan Heffernan, 33, of Toronto, was charged with:

three counts of Robbery with Firearm three counts of Pointing a Firearm three counts of Carry Concealed Weapon three counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle three counts of Weapons Dangerous three counts of Possession Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order Disguise With Intent three counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

He was scheduled to appear in court for a Bail Hearing on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, Room 206.

Jessica Chaulk, 31, of Toronto, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime

She was released on an Undertaking and is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at the Ontario Court of Justice, 10 Armoury Street, Room 204.

