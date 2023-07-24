Housing Drama British Royals Prince Charles Pays Rent

This article was last updated on July 24, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Overview

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is expected to vacate his luxurious villa and move to a smaller residence, much to his dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, has lost his free holiday accommodation. This housing drama has brought attention to the complex ownership and management of the British royal family’s properties.

The Royal Properties

The British royals own numerous houses, both within and outside of England. These homes are conveniently located near London for easy access to Buckingham Palace. While it may seem that Prince Charles, as the future king, owns all these properties, that is not entirely true. Many of the houses are owned by the crown and, consequently, by the entire British royal family. This vast portfolio of palaces, castles, houses, and estates is estimated to be worth over 15 billion euros, making the royal family one of the world’s largest landowners.

However, Prince Charles does not have sole ownership of these properties. For instance, Queen Elizabeth left the ‘Duchy of Cornwall’ to her grandson, Prince William. This substantial piece of land, spanning over 52,000 hectares, includes not only houses but also farms and businesses. Before Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince Charles was the owner of these buildings. Thus, it was disheartening for him when he had to relinquish control of some of these properties.

Charles Pays Rent

One property that Prince Charles particularly cherished was Llwynywermod, a Welsh estate that is part of the Duchy of Cornwall. Unfortunately for the king, the estate now belongs to Prince William, who reportedly insists on charging rent for Charles’ visits. This change has left Charles disgruntled, as he had hoped to continue enjoying his holiday home free of charge.

Andrew’s Reluctance to Leave

Another source of tension arises from Prince Andrew’s situation. Palace sources claim that he has been offered Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Andrew is resistant to the idea and is reluctant to leave his current home, the Royal Lodge. The aging Royal Lodge requires costly renovations, and Frogmore Cottage seems like a suitable temporary solution. Nevertheless, Andrew refuses to vacate his house, citing his lease and the substantial amount he has spent on renovations.

The future for Andrew at the Royal Lodge remains uncertain. There are rumors that Prince Charles intends to reduce royal allowances, including Andrew’s. This change in financial support would render the Royal Lodge unaffordable for the Duke of York. It is unclear whether Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will move into Frogmore Cottage when the time comes. Despite their divorce 26 years ago, the former couple still resides together at the Royal Lodge due to its size. However, downsizing to Frogmore Cottage might pose challenges.

Conclusion

The housing drama involving Prince Charles and Prince Andrew sheds light on the complexities of royal property ownership and management. Despite being one of the world’s largest landowners, the British royal family must navigate personal preferences, financial considerations, and shifting circumstances within their residences. Whether the princes will ultimately find resolution remains to be seen.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.