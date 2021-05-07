How To Get A Drake Candle With Your Next Postmates Order

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This weekend, Drake wants us all to be able to have a nice candlelit dinner at home. The rapper just announced an exclusive partnership with Postmates, releasing new jars of his wildly-popular scented candles, Better World Fragrance House, on the food-delivery app. Basically, he’s put together a collaboration that creates the perfect environment for listening to Drake: fancy takeout with mood lighting.

One of four limited-edition candles will come free with a minimum $50 order on Postmates when you order from one of the rapper’s favorite restaurants in New York City or Los Angeles. The New York restaurants include STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Tao Uptown, Tao Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven, and Nobu Downtown. If you’re ordering from L.A., orders from any one of these restaurants will score you an exclusive Drake candle: Nice Guy, Craig’s, BOA Steakhouse (West Hollywood or Santa Monica), Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu LA, and Nobu Malibu.

The four candle fragrances — Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts — are described by the Canadian artist not in terms of traditional olfactory notes, but as the vibes he hopes they evoke.

Sweeter Tings is described as “a fragrance that is nostalgic and addictive with the subtleties of comfort and goodness,” while Williamsburg Sleepover smells like “the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights.” Muskoka, named after the lakefront vacation destination in Ontario, is a “woody fragrance” inspired by “the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers.” Good Thoughts is “a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy.”

The Better World Fragrance House x Postmates offer runs this Mother’s Day weekend only, from Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9, while supplies last. So if you’re local to NYC or L.A., and have been trying to get your hands on a Drake candle, you should definitely plan for 5-star Friday takeout. Spaghetti bolognese, perhaps?

