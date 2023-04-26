Remembering Harry Belafonte: Singer, Activist, and Civil Rights Icon

Harry Belafonte, the legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist who rose to fame in the entertainment industry and later became a prominent advocate for social justice, passed away at the age of 96 from congestive heart failure in his New York home, with his wife Pamela by his side. Belafonte, renowned for his charisma, good looks, and smooth voice, paved the way for Black performers in Hollywood and the music industry, selling millions of records and achieving numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. However, his true legacy was cemented when he chose to devote his life to activism, inspired by his hero Paul Robeson, and became a central figure in the civil rights movement.

Belafonte’s unwavering dedication to social justice and his influential role as a liaison between Hollywood, Washington, and the civil rights movement made him a respected and admired figure among his contemporaries. His close friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. and involvement in organizing and funding protest marches, benefit concerts, and other civil rights initiatives demonstrated his commitment to the cause. Belafonte also mentored and inspired many younger Black celebrities, urging them to fulfill their social responsibilities, and his tireless activism continued to evolve and expand even as he grew older.

As a successful artist in the 1950s, Belafonte won a Tony Award in 1954 for his performance in John Murray Anderson’s Almanac and became the first Black performer to win an Emmy in 1959 for his TV special Tonight with Harry Belafonte. He also starred in groundbreaking films such as Carmen Jones (1954) and Island in the Sun (1957), which faced backlash in some southern cities due to its portrayal of an interracial romance. Belafonte’s 1955 album Calypso was the first solo album to sell over a million copies, and his most famous hit, Banana Boat Song (Day-O), remains a classic to this day.

Belafonte’s friendship with King began in 1956 after a long conversation in which he felt elevated to a “higher plane of social protest.” He subsequently shifted his focus from his singing career to civil rights activism, working closely with King and becoming an influential figure in the movement. Belafonte’s political opinions were sought after by politicians such as the Kennedys, and he played a crucial role in connecting King and John F. Kennedy, significantly impacting the course of the civil rights movement.

Belafonte was deeply involved in organizing the historic 1963 March on Washington and continued to support King’s family after his assassination in 1968. His activism extended beyond the United States, as he introduced South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba to American audiences, coordinated Nelson Mandela’s first visit to the U.S. after his release from prison in 1990, and initiated the all-star We Are the World recording for African famine relief.

Throughout his life, Belafonte navigated challenges and controversies, acknowledging his personal flaws and maintaining his dedication to activism. He was unafraid to criticize powerful figures, including the Kennedys and Barack Obama, for their perceived shortcomings on social issues. His contributions to the arts and activism were widely recognized, earning him numerous awards and honors.

Belafonte’s personal life was marked by three marriages, four children, and eight grandchildren. His early life, shared experiences with Sidney Poitier, and eventual divergence into activism shaped his unique legacy as an artist and advocate for social justice.