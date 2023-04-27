Miami Heat Clinches First Round Shock

This article was last updated on April 27, 2023

Butler’s heroics lead the Heat to the second round with one of the biggest upsets in recent NBA history.

In one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history, the Miami Heat dominated the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-126 in overtime, to clinch the first round series 4-1.

Butler’s historic performance

Jimmy Butler (42 points) was the star of the match for the Heat, making nine of his 16 two-point attempts as well as six of his seven free throws. The reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, retaliated with a record-breaking 51-point performance but it was not enough to save the No.1 seeded Bucks from being eliminated by the Heat, who stole three games on Milwaukee’s home court.

The Heat were down by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, but Butler took over to lead a miraculous comeback that forced overtime. With only seconds remaining on the clock, Butler fell backward, releasing a high-arcing shot, and sinking a clutch three-pointer to tie the game 107-107.

Heats finish strong in overtime

Butler’s iconic shot undoubtedly changed the tide in the Heat’s favor as they took control in overtime scoring 21 points to clinch the historic upset. Duncan Robinson added 20 points while Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo provided 17 points each.

Antetokounmpo had all the support he needed from teammates Khris Middleton (21 points) and Jrue Holiday (19 points), but they couldn’t match Butler’s clutch shots down the stretch. With the series win, the Heat will now face the winner of the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics series, which the Nets lead 3-1.

Knicks advance to the second round

In other NBA playoff news, the New York KnicksToronto Raptors Get Payback Against Linsanity and New York Knicks advanced to the second round for the first time since 2013, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 to win the series 4-1. The Knicks played stellar defense once again and controlled the game led by Derrick Rose, who had 19 points, Taj Gibson with an impressive 13 points and Julius Randle, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Knicks will face the winner of the Hawks vs. 76ers series.

Two Western Conference series still up for grabs

The Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in their exciting game five matchup, with Stephen Curry scoring 31 points with three three-pointers. However, the Grizzlies are still in contention, and Game 6 promises to be an intense showdown.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of being eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies as the series stands 3-2 in favor of the Lakers. LeBron James was limited to 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, and cannot afford a slip-up if he wants to keep alive the Lakers’ repeat championship hopes.

