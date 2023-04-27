This article was last updated on April 27, 2023

NATO provides Ukraine with over 98% of pledged weapons, aiding in their fight against Russia

In a statement on Thursday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO had delivered more than 98% of the promised arms to Ukraine. The provision of arms was accompanied by the training of Ukrainian soldiers, providing them with the weaponry and experience necessary to reclaim land taken by Russia.

Armed Support from NATO

The delivery of 1,550 armored cars and 230 tanks has assisted in providing military support against separatist rebels in the eastern region of Ukraine.

According to Stoltenberg, the delivery of arms has provided Ukraine with a strong starting position to regain its territories. With recurring Russian fighting in the Donbass region and the annexation of Crimea, the delivery of weaponry has allowed Ukraine to strengthen its defenses against the invading army.

Response to Ukraine-China Phone Call

The statement by the Secretary-General came in response to the phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday. Stoltenberg welcomed this conversation but highlighted that China has yet to condemn the Russian invasion publicly.

NATO encourages Xi to pressurize Moscow to withdraw its troops and end the ongoing conflict.

China’s Ongoing Efforts on the Issue

In recent years, China has been more closely involved in the UkrainianUkrainian secret service SBOe conflict. On Wednesday, Xi announced that he would send a special envoy to Ukraine to devise a solution “with all parties”. Xi paid a visit to Russia last week but had not spoken to Zelensky before.

The recent involvement of China in Ukraine’s conflict highlights the country’s continued efforts to assist in peace negotiations in the region, despite not publicly condemning Russia’s actions.

Conclusion

The progress made on Ukraine’s ongoing conflict can be attributed to significant support from NATO, and the delivery of promised arms has been fundamental in enabling Ukraine to regain control of its territory.

While Ukraine has made substantial progress, the conflict remains ongoing. With continued support from NATO and international leaders, and active efforts by China to negotiate a resolution, a lasting solution may be achievable.

