Breakthrough in Treatment of Infants with Aggressive Leukemia

This article was last updated on April 27, 2023

Immunotherapy increases survival rates

A new immunotherapy has been discovered for babies suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare form of leukemia that becomes highly aggressive due to genetic abnormalities. Led by the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht, the new treatment has shown promising results in a small study. By adding immunotherapy to the treatment, the survival rate increased from 66% to 93% after two years. Blinatumomab, the newly discovered drug, binds itself to both leukemia and immune cells, thus helping the immune system to clear up the cancerous cells without eating up healthy ones. The findings of the study were recently published in the renowned scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

The need for the new treatment

Cancer is a major health concern worldwide, but when it comes to infants, the situation is even more severe. Infants are highly vulnerable to cancer treatments, and in most cases, there are no specific treatments available for them. In developed countries, about 3 infants a year have acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Unfortunately, between 50 to 70% of infants continue to suffer from the illness even after undergoing chemotherapy.

How the Treatment Works

Blinatumomab is a highly effective drug that helps the immune system to target cancerous cells specifically. The drug binds itself to leukemia and immune cells, thus allowing the immune system to work on cancerous cells only. On the other hand, chemotherapy has a cell-killing effect on all cells, including healthy ones, which can cause several side effects. In the small study conducted in 9 countries, blinatumomab was added to the chemotherapy treatment. In a follow-up study, the researchers hope to find whether chemotherapy could be replaced altogether by the drug for the treatment to be more effective. The study is expected to include 160 infants from 27 countries worldwide.

Positive Outlook

The findings of the study have been welcomed, and the treatment has been identified as one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent years to fight cancer. The KWF Cancer Control, one of the leading cancer-research organizations worldwide, has expressed its contentment with the new findings. As stated by the spokesperson, “Immunotherapy is one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent years and is becoming available to more and more patients. Steps are now also being taken with the youngest children.”

Conclusion

The discovery of the new immunotherapy drug is a step forward for many children suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. As stated by the lead researcher, blinatumomab will prove to be a useful tool in the fight against cancer, by helping the immune system target specific cancerous cells. The findings of the study hold great potential for the future and promise hope for all infants suffering from such rare types of cancer.

