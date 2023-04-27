Bam Margera: Using Meth to Lose Weight?

This article was last updated on April 27, 2023

Bam Margera Addicted to Meth?

Friend Reveals Shocking Link Between Meth and Weight loss

Troubled former “Jackass” star, Bam Margera is currently in hot water with the law and his family after posting controversial and disturbing videos on social media. Reports suggest Margera is now addicted to meth, with long-term friend, Jess revealing to TMZ that the drug addiction may be linked to Margera’s weight issues. The source claims that the reality TV star has been struggling with his appearance and has found it difficult to lose weight, which he gained due to excessive eating during sobriety. The friend reportedly suggested an expensive weight loss drug, Ozempic, which Margera couldn’t afford.

However, the friend also pointed out that meth is a cheaper alternative that suppresses appetite, leading Margera to use the dangerous illegal drug.

Bam’s Recent Troubles

The drug addiction is just one of Bam’s recent problems, as he was arrested for trespassing at a hotel in Los Angeles in August. The arrest came after a series of videos were posted on social media, where he threatened violence against his family and made disturbing remarks. The videos prompted his family to obtain a restraining order against him.

Margera then went to rehab in Florida for a month, but after his recent relapse, Margera has been on the run from police and his family.

What is Meth?

Methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, is a highly addictive stimulant drug that affects the central nervous system. The drug increases dopamine levels in the brain, leading to a feeling of euphoria and increased energy levels. Meth can cause a variety of side effects, including weight loss, reduced appetite, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure. Long-term use of the drug can also cause anxiety, paranoia, and hallucinations, and can lead to addiction and withdrawal symptoms.