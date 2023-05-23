This article was last updated on May 23, 2023

Mart Hoogkamer takes another break: ‘I passed myself by’ Mart Hoogkamer has to take a rest on doctor’s advice. He announced this on Instagram on Tuesday. The agenda of the Dutch singer Ik going to swim has been emptied until July 1. “I crossed my limits,” says the 25-year-old artist. “Lately it seems that I have passed myself by in my singing career, due to my great passion to touch and inspire people,” Hoogkamer shares. “Performances, new music, programs on TV: I couldn’t get enough of it. That’s how it seemed.” On doctor’s advice, Hoogkamer is certainly not allowed to work until the end of July. He also had a blood test done to check whether there might be another physical cause behind his fatigue. “In the coming weeks, I first want to relax and find a new balance between my passion for music and my own energy level,” says Hoogkamer. “I am sorry to disappoint the fans as well as the organizers who booked me. I hope for everyone’s understanding and look forward to entering a new phase with all my fans again later this year.” It is not the first time that the singer has been forced to stop. After the great success of I’m going to swim, he became overwrought. He recovered at the end of 2022 and his agenda soon filled up again.

Hoogkamer has a great passion for his music career that has frequently landed him in a state of burnout. He couldn’t get enough of his performances, new music, and TV programs. He always aspired to touch and encourage people, which appears to have led him to pass his limits. However, he is determined to find a balance between his passion and his energy level. He believes that his fans and the organizers who booked him will understand his current situation and is hopeful that he will enter a new phase with his fans later this year.

Many people often overlook the importance of taking a break when needed, especially individuals in the entertainment industry. However, Mart Hoogkamer has shown that it is okay to engage in self-care and take a break when necessary. Hoogkamer has always been lively in his music career and has been overworked from time to time. Therefore, his decision to take a break on the doctor’s advice is a courageous decision that should inspire others to take care of their mental health.

Mart Hoogkamer has announced that he is taking a break from his music career, following the doctor’s advice. The Dutch singer has had to cancel all of his engagements until the end of July, due to burnout and fatigue. Hoogkamer’s eagerness to inspire and touch people has led him to cross his limits and become overstressed. He had a blood test to determine whether there may be any other physical cause of his fatigue. Hoogkamer believes that he will find a balance between his passion for music and his energy level and is hopeful of entering a new phase with his fans later this year.

