Renee Zellweger urges boyfriend Ant Anstead to stay gray

Actress Renee Zellweger, known for her roles in movies like ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘Chicago’, has been in a relationship with TV personality Ant Anstead for the past two years. Recently, sources close to the couple have revealed that Renee is very happy with Ant’s new look – a full head of gray hair.

A self-conscious Renee

Despite looking fabulous at 52, Renee is reportedly somewhat self-conscious of the couple’s age difference, however, she finds Ant’s new gray look very attractive and sees it as a way to make their age gap less noticeable to others. According to an acquaintance close to the couple, “When they first met, Ant used to touch up his gray hair with varying shades of browns and blondes but now he’s sporting a full head of gray hair and Renee is delighted.” This is not the first time Renee has been in a relationship with a younger partner – in 2009 she dated Bradley Cooper, who is also ten years her junior.

Ant’s new look

Ant Anstead, who is well known in the UK for his work on shows like ‘For the Love of Cars’ and ‘Wheeler Dealers’, is not new to changing up his look. However, his change to a full head of gray has caught the attention of fans. Ant has previously spoken about his struggles with hair loss, and it seems that embracing his natural hair color has helped him feel more confident in himself.

Renee is supportive of her partner’s new look, and it seems that Ant is happy to follow her advice. The couple is often seen out and about in public, and it is easy to see that they have a strong bond.

Age differences in relationships

While some people might be quick to judge relationships with significant age differences, it is important to remember that age is just a number. As long as both partners are happy and healthy in the relationship, their age difference should not matter. Celebrities like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, and Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have all faced criticism for their age differences, but they continue to thrive in their relationships.

As for Renee and Ant, it seems that they are committed to each other regardless of any age gap. Fans are eager to see what the future holds for this happy couple.