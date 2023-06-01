Tupac Shakur awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This article was last updated on June 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Rapper Tupac Shakur gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 27 years of his death.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez speaks highly of Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur, a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 27 years after he was gunned down in 1996. The Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, called him an iconic artist that has remained an essential cultural figure. She praised him for his talent and commitment to the music industry.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary. This iconic artist is still part of the zeitgeist decades after his passing and will remain an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

Big Boy and Allen Hughes lead ceremony

Radio host, Big Boy, was the master of ceremonies, leading the stage with the soulful sounds of Tupac Shakur. Friends, family and his fans gathered to honor the star with a ceremony graced with a series of speeches in his memory.

Allen Hughes, the filmmaker famously known for his documentary about Tupac’s life, Dear Mama, gave a touching speech during the event.

“Tupac was the rare commodity in the media world – he was a true revolutionary. He spoke to a generation that was cut off. He spoke to people who didn’t know their own power.”

Legacy and achievements of Tupac Shakur

Tupac had been honored on several occasions for his legacy and his contribution to the music industry. His music is still celebrated years after his demise. He is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time with many of his songs becoming part of the history of hip-hop.

His friends and fans still commemorate him every year, and his music continues to inspire new-age rappers. Tupac was committed to making his voice heard, and while he was alive, he used his platform to speak to people who had been silenced.

Tupac’s musical career was not the only thing that stood out. He was famous for his activism in the black community, a trait that distinguished him from other artists. He advocated for better lives for black Americans, and many were inspired by his speeches.

Controversy and Assassination

Unfortunately, Tupac’s life was cut short, and he died at the age of 25, after being shot while in the car in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Tupac was more than an artist; he was a revolutionary who used his platform to speak for people who couldn’t speak for themselves.

Despite plenty of speculation and conspiracy theories, the perpetrators behind his assassination remain unknown to this day.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.