Top Canada’s Happiest Cities

This article was last updated on June 1, 2023

Ontario is home to the top-five happiest cities in Canada according to a recent report by Point2, a real estate website that analyzes national housing trends.

A recent report by Point2, a real estate website that analyzes national housing trends, has found that the top-five happiest cities in Canada are all located in southern Ontario. These cities are Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills, Clarington, and Burlington. The report used 30 metrics graded on a 100-point scale, which were grouped into four categories: economy and real estate, health and well-being, community and environment, and location and demographics.

Economy and Real Estate

Despite Caledon being ranked highest overall, the three cities that ranked the highest for economy and real estate are all located in Quebec. Terrebonne, Blainville, and Repentigny were all found to have the lowest poverty rates among the 100 ranked cities. Blainville also had one of the lowest unemployment rates.

Health and Well-being

In terms of health and well-being, Granby, Saint-Hyacinthe, Lévis, Québec City, Drummondville, and Trois-Rivières in Quebec were the top cities in Canada for happiness. This is due in part to the shorter working hours in Quebec as well as a lower share of residents dealing with mood disorders.

Community and Environment

According to the report, tight-knit communities and friendly neighbours are most likely to be found in smaller cities, mostly in eastern Canada. St John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador was found to be among the greenest cities and the highest-ranking spot for charity donations. Regina and Saskatoon took the top spot for the highest number of volunteers in their communities. Saskatoon was also ranked as the second most stress-free large city in the country.

Location and Demographics

In this category, Milton, Halton Hills, Burlington, and Oakville, all in Ontario, lead the list as the cities where residents feel the safest. These cities were also ranked as having the lowest crime severity index. Mississauga was ranked as the most walkable city. The report also factored in marital status under demographics and found that Milton had one of the lowest rates of divorce in Canada.

The report’s findings provide valuable information for newcomers who are deciding where to settle in Canada and highlight the locations that people are likely to be happiest based on their priorities.

