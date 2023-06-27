Maan de Steenwinkel Finds Peace and Love with Goldband Member Karel Gerlach

This article was last updated on June 27, 2023

Introduction

In a recent interview with Vogue, Maan de Steenwinkel and Karel Gerlach, members of the popular Dutch band Goldband, open up about their relationship and how they navigate life in the public eye. While Maan, who rose to fame after winning The Voice of Holland in 2016, feels the weight of constant media attention, Karel’s more open-minded perspective brings her peace.

Finding Peace in Open-mindedness

“It’s very nice between us,” says Maan about her relationship with Karel. “His mentality gives me peace; he is more open-minded about life. Perhaps also because he has been in the media for a shorter period of time.”

Maan acknowledges the challenges of being in the spotlight, where she often feels like public property and deals with the constant scrutiny of the media. However, Karel, who is a member of the popular pop group Goldband, known for hits like “Witte Was” and “Emergency,” has a different perspective. He remains true to himself both on and off stage, finding it too exhausting to put on a facade.

Dealing with Controversy

Earlier this year, Goldband faced backlash when one of their members openly snorted cocaine on stage. Karel believes that the media blew the situation out of proportion, stating, “Of course, we don’t set a good example, but we don’t share that video ourselves. The media milks it. Really, our use is not extreme. Moreover, everyone does it.”

While the band members no longer use substances during their performances, Karel admits that he enjoys indulging in his free time. Maan, on the other hand, is more cautious about publicly displaying such behavior, seeking a balance between personal freedom and public perception.

A Budding Romance

The love between Maan and Karel also made headlines last year. During Goldband’s Lowlands performance, Maan surprised the audience by joining the band on stage, sparking rumors of a romance. Shortly after, the couple confirmed their relationship.

“When we worked on ‘Stiekem,’ our love blossomed. I quickly fell in love with the way he views the world, those brown glittering eyes,” reveals Maan.

Karel affectionately refers to Maan as his buddy and describes her as pure and empathetic. Despite the challenges that come with fame, Maan remains true to herself, making him fall more in love with her every day.

In the Spotlight

For Maan, the path to fame has been both rewarding and challenging. Winning The Voice of Holland in 2016 launched her career, but it also exposed her to the relentless media attention and the pressures of living in the public eye.

She admits, “Living in front of the public is sometimes difficult. Sometimes it feels like I’ve become public property.”

However, Maan’s relationship with Karel has given her solace and a fresh perspective, allowing her to navigate the challenges of fame more gracefully.

Conclusion

Maan de Steenwinkel and Karel Gerlach of Goldband have found love and peace in each other. While Maan grapples with the demands of fame and public scrutiny, Karel’s open-mindedness and unwavering support provide her with a sense of calm. Together, they navigate the complexities of their newfound fame, finding strength in their relationship and staying true to themselves.

