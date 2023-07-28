Peggy Gou From Clubs to the Hit List

This article was last updated on July 28, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

South Korean DJ Peggy Gou is making waves with her summer hit (It Goes Like) Nanana, particularly in the Netherlands.

For those who frequent clubs and dance festivals, Peggy Gou is a familiar name. The South Korean DJ is now making her mark on the charts with her catchy summer hit (It Goes Like) Nanana. The Netherlands, in particular, has embraced the song with open arms.

The track can be heard blasting through festival campsites and dominating the airwaves. Gou, whose birth name is Kim Min-ji, has achieved unprecedented commercial success with this song. She currently holds the fourth spot on the Dutch Top 40 chart.

“It has all the ingredients of a summer hit,” says Qmusic DJ Domien Verschuuren, who hosts the Top 40 show on the channel every Friday afternoon. “A wonderful house beat, an irresistible piano, and a striking digital guitar. But most importantly, you can still sing along to (It Goes Like) Nanana even with half a bottle of rosé behind your teeth.”

From Fashion to Music

After moving to London at the age of fourteen to learn English, Gou discovered techno and house music while studying fashion. Following a job at Harper’s Bazaar magazine, she moved to Berlin to pursue her DJ career.

While Gou performed during her time in London, she started producing her own songs in 2013. Her first EPs were released in 2016, and from there, her career skyrocketed. Her style, characterized by catchy deep house, tech house, and dance beats, often features her own vocals and has become an international sensation. She has toured the United States, performed at renowned clubs like Berghain in Berlin, and gained a global following through live sets streamed on Boiler Room.

Strong Connection with the Netherlands

The Netherlands is a regular stop for Gou. She first performed at Dekmantel Festival in 2017 and has since returned for appearances at Lente Kabinet, Amsterdam Dance Event, and major clubs. Her sold-out show at Amsterdam’s Marktkantine last year was a highlight. When she performed at the No Art Festival earlier this summer, immediately following the release of (It Goes Like) Nanana, the crowd was already belting out the lyrics.

“Damn, you sing with me,” Gou wrote after the performance. “Thanks Amsterdam, you never disappoint. One of the three most beautiful cities to perform in.” The love is mutual, as Gou’s success in the Netherlands surpasses that in almost all of Europe. It has reached even higher positions in the charts in Belgium and Lithuania. Last weekend, (It Goes Like) Nanana became the most streamed song in the country.

Verschuuren believes that the song’s success is closely tied to the abundance of festivals in the Netherlands. “For me, this hit symbolizes our ‘festivalization’,” he explains. “You can find a big party near you almost every weekend this summer, and Peggy Gou’s hit will undoubtedly be played there.”

Nostalgic Vibes from the Nineties

Verschuuren suggests that the song evokes a sense of nostalgia for those who were deeply involved in music during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Like many online listeners, he also recognizes similarities to the eurodance hit “9PM (Till I Come)” by German DJ ATB. “The sense of familiarity certainly helps.”

Interestingly, (It Goes Like) Nanana has also garnered appeal among younger listeners who may not have consciously experienced that era. The song went viral on TikTok due to videos of Gou playing it before its official release.

Verschuuren predicts that we won’t be forgetting this song anytime soon. “Gou’s position on the Top 40 is so high that this song could become an unforgettable memory of the summer of 2023,” he says.

Gou will be performing at the Onder De Radar Festival in Enschede on August 26. Her Gou Talk event at NDSM Warehouse during Amsterdam Dance Event on October 22 has already sold out.

Focus Keyword: Peggy Gou

Short Title:

Meta Description:

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.