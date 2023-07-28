Good results for Air France KLM

This article was last updated on July 28, 2023

Strong quarter for Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM has reported strong financial results for the quarter, despite facing challenges with its aircraft fleet. The company’s profit has increased by 280 million euros compared to the same period last year, with a total of 604 million euros remaining.

Positive performance for KLM

KLM, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, has witnessed an almost 12% increase in turnover. However, the company made slightly less profit, which can be attributed to higher labor and material costs.

Transavia shows resilience

KLM subsidiary Transavia has experienced growth in turnover, despite the grounding of planes earlier this year, which resulted in numerous canceled flights. The airline transported slightly more passengers in April, May, and June, although it did not make a profit.

Progress after a loss-making quarter

In the previous quarter, Air France-KLM group faced losses. However, the current results indicate a significant improvement in the company’s performance.

Better flight occupancy, except for cargo

The positive results for Air France-KLM can be attributed to lower fuel prices and higher ticket prices. The company reported a 2% increase in aircraft occupancy, reaching an average rate of 87%. Over 24 million passengers were transported by Air France and KLM, exceeding the previous year’s figures.

Air France-KLM is optimistic about achieving even higher flight occupancy for the remainder of the year.

Challenges in cargo transport

The company’s cargo division has faced difficulties, with a decline in the transportation of freight and reduced flight occupancy.

