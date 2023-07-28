Tennis star Arantxa Rus to the WTA final for the first time in her 15-year career

This article was last updated on July 28, 2023

Arantxa Rus reaches her first WTA final after a 15-year career

Tennis star Arantxa Rus has reached the final of a WTA tournament for the first time in her 15-year career. In the semifinals of the tournament in Hamburg, the 32-year-old Russian defeated Australian qualifier Daria Saville in three sets; 2-6, 6-3 and 6-1.

Rus is in the shape of her life and seems almost unbeatable on gravel. She has already won four tournaments at the second level this year and has secured her highest ranking in the world ranking in ten years.

Rus was the global number 60 until today and by reaching the final she will rise even further.

Not a good start

Against Saville (formerly known as Gavrilova), who was still the number 20 in the world in 2017, Rus started the match a bit awkward. The Australian, who has dropped down the world ranking due to many injuries, made it difficult for the Russian with high spin balls and convincingly took the first set.

In the second set, Rus showed fighting spirit and straightened her back. The South Holland player lost a break lead twice, but still won the set 6-3.

In the decisive third set, Rus immediately broke her Australian opponent. It turned out to be the march to victory, because the pipe seemed empty for the Australian. Rus, who had lost her only previous semifinal at WTA level in 2020 6-0, 6-1 to Elina Svitolina, Saville broke that set no less than four times and thus convincingly reached the final.

In the final, Rus will play against the German Noma Noha Akugue or the Russian Daina Shnaider. They will play against each other later today.

