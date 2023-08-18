This article was last updated on August 18, 2023

Florence + The Machine cancels Lowlands | Music

Florence + The Machine cannot be seen at Lowlands on Saturday. Due to medical reasons, the British band cannot perform, the festival reports on Friday Instagram.

It is not clear whether it concerns the health of singer Florence Welch or whether another band member is unable to perform for medical reasons. The band, known for the songs “You’ve Got the Love” and “Dog Days Are Over,” is replaced by the Dutch singer Froukje.

The performance of Florence + The Machine at Pukkelpop next Sunday cannot take place either. The Belgian band Balthazar replaces the group there.

Last week, the act around Welch headlined the opening day of the Sziget festival in Budapest.

Reason for Cancellation

The popular British band, Florence + The Machine, has been forced to cancel their performance at the Lowlands music festival due to medical reasons. The exact nature of the medical issue has not been specified. It is unclear whether lead singer Florence Welch or another band member is unable to perform. The news of the cancellation was shared by the festival on their Instagram page on Friday.

Replacement Artists

Dutch singer Froukje will be taking the place of Florence + The Machine at the Lowlands music festival. Known for her soulful voice and catchy melodies, Froukje is ready to fill the stage and entertain the crowd. Meanwhile, at the Pukkelpop music festival, which was scheduled for the following Sunday, the Belgian band Balthazar will be stepping in to replace Florence + The Machine.

Disappointment for Fans

Fans of Florence + The Machine who were eagerly anticipating their performance at Lowlands will undoubtedly be disappointed by this sudden cancellation. The band, known for their captivating live shows and emotional performances, has a dedicated fanbase that spans the globe. However, the organizers of the festival have worked quickly to secure talented replacement artists, ensuring that attendees will still have a memorable musical experience.

Florence + The Machine’s Recent Performance

Just last week, Florence + The Machine headlined the opening day of the prestigious Sziget festival in Budapest. The band delivered a captivating performance, leaving the audience in awe with their powerful vocals and energetic stage presence. It is unfortunate that their upcoming shows at Lowlands and Pukkelpop have had to be cancelled, but the health and well-being of the band members must always take priority.

Looking Forward

Fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a swift recovery for Florence + The Machine, and eagerly anticipating new opportunities to see the band live in the near future. Despite the disappointment of the cancellation, music lovers can still look forward to a fantastic lineup at both the Lowlands and Pukkelpop festivals, with Froukje and Balthazar stepping in to provide truly memorable performances.

