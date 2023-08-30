This article was last updated on August 30, 2023

Mustii to Represent Belgium at Eurovision 2022

Belgium has become the first country to announce its participant for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. The honor goes to singer Mustii, who will be representing Belgium in May next year in Malmö, Sweden. The announcement was made by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

Mustii, whose real name is Thomas Mustin, is a 32-year-old singer who will follow in the footsteps of Gustaph, who finished seventh in this year’s contest with the song “Because Of You.” Belgium has managed to reach the final of Eurovision for three consecutive years.

A Glowing Performance Anticipated

Mustii is determined to give his all in the contest. He plans to deliver a performance that is flamboyant and glamorous. He believes that the Eurovision Song Contest is the perfect platform for such a performance. While no details have been released about the song he will perform, fans can expect a captivating and memorable show from Mustii.

An Impressive Resume

In addition to his singing career, Mustii is also an actor and songwriter. He has appeared in various theater productions and films, showcasing his versatility as an artist. He is also known for his role as a jury member on Drag Race Belgique.

Belgium is often known for its diverse and talented artists that it sends to Eurovision, and Mustii is no exception. With his experience in multiple art forms, he is sure to bring a unique and captivating energy to the stage in 2022.

Building Anticipation for Eurovision 2022

Mustii’s announcement as Belgium’s representative has set the stage for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. Fans and viewers from all over the world are eagerly awaiting the competition, as it promises to be a celebration of music, talent, and cultural diversity.

Eurovision, known for its extravagant performances, catchy tunes, and fierce competition, has been an annual tradition since 1956. The contest brings together countries from across Europe and beyond, providing a platform for artists to showcase their skills and compete for the title of the best song in Europe.

